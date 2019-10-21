Rudufu Air Plane Skids Off Runway In Mandera Gets Stuck In The Mud

A passenger plane operated by local airline Rudufu Air is reportedly stuck in the mud at Takaba Airstrip, Mandera West, after skidding off the runway on Sunday, October 20.

The aircraft, that was ready for take-off to Mandera town with 30 passengers on board, skidded off on Sunday afternoon.

A staffer, who is not authorised to speak to the media, intimated to the Nation on Monday that efforts to pull the plane off the mud have not been successful.

“We had 30 passengers on board when the incident happened and they are all safe in Takaba town,” he said.

The heavy rains being experienced in the region have worsened the state of the poorly maintained airstrip.

“We tried to pull the plane (out of the mud) using a police lorry but it was impossible. We will either wait until the mud dries up or we get a tractor.”

The Wilson Airport-based Rudufu Air operates the Nairobi-Takaba-Mandera route.

Mandera West Deputy County Commissioner Kipkoech Labatt confirmed the incident saying all passengers, who are currently accommodated in Takaba town, are safe and will continue with the flight to Mandera once the plane is pulled off the mud.

The incident comes slightly over a week after a Silverstone Fokker 50 aircraft destined for Mombasa and Lamu crash-landed at Wilson Airport.

Nine passengers on board were injured during the incident.

The aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff due to overloading and disregard to the safety regulations at the airport.

