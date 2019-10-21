Night Inferno Guts Mathai Supermarket In Murang’a

Proprietors of Mathai Supermarket in Murang’a are counting losses following a night fire that gutted the supermarket.

The fire is reported to have started at around midnight, and the only available fire engine in the town was unable to contain the fire, which reduced to ashes property worth millions.

“Only one vehicle arrived to put out the fire and this contributed to it spreading fast,” a witness said as quoted by the Nation.

The fire started in the first floor of the building that houses the supermarket, and spread to other floors.

Read: Pilots Suspend Talks With KQ Over “Dishonesty In Management”

Power in the town and its environs was cut off following the incidence. The cause of the fire is yet to be identified.

Murang’a County Police Commander Josephat Kinyua said investigations to establish the cause of the fire have been launched.

“We have begun investigations to establish what led to the inferno,” he said.

This comes two months after another inferno burnt the supermarket’s outlet in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu