Mystery Woman In Fidel Property Wrangle Comes Out, Terms Ida’s Petition Malicious

The mystery woman said to have sired twins with the late Fidel Odinga, Phoebe Akinyi Gweno, has come out to disown Ida Odinga’s suit.

According to Akinyi who wants to set the record straight, the court wrangle is malicious encumbered with ill motives aimed to serve personal interests.

Through her lawyer John Swaka, Akinyi said that she wants to be enjoined in the case and make matters clear by setting the record straight.

“The petition is marred with ill will and malicious motives, creating a tussle with the deceased’s widow on one side and the deceased’s mother and siblings on the other. The interested party and her children have been left in between owing to her seeking to be enjoined as an interested party to clear the air and give her position on the same,” said Swaka.

Akinyi filed a request at the High Court under Certificate of Urgency stating that she was the biological mother of the twins, a boy and a girl although the birth certificates did not bear the name of the father.

The mother of the twins went ahead and stated that she was fighting for the interests of her two minors whose lives will be fully affected if denied the opportunity to giver her account.

This follows an order that was given by the High Court to have the DNA tests conducted on the twins allegedly sired by Fidel, in a bid to ascertain if they were his children.

Ida Odinga and Winnie Odinga had earlier filed a petition to block Fidel’s widow Lwam Bekele from being the sole administrator in the Late Fidel’s estate, stating that there were other interested parties that were being left out.

In this case, it emerged that Fidel had sired twins with another woman hence the need by the Odinga family to stop the widow Lwam, from solely taking over the the estate.

Akinyi, who is said to be the mother of Fidel’s twins has worked as the manager at a forex Bureau at Adams Arcade and sometimes at Warwick Centre in Gigiri.

According to the Star, the colleagues that worked with Akinyi confirmed that the late Fidel used to transact through M-Pesa and exchange money at the bureau.

“We do not know if Fidel actually had a relationship with Akinyi and whether the twins are actually Fidel’s,” Akinyi’s colleague at the Forex Bureau said.

The case took an ugly twist after Lwam, the late Fidel’s widow through her lawyers faulted her mother in law terming the assertions false adding that the twins were born six months after Fidel’s death and the birth certificates did not bear their paternity hence lack of proof.

“In the birth certificates attached to the affidavit in support of the cross-petition, there is no indication of the father of the said minors. The said birth certificates do not thus prove paternity of the minors,” Bekelle said.

Lwam however made it clear that should the DNA tests prove Fidel to be the father of the twins, they would be included in the list of beneficiaries in the estate.

