in NEWS

Guardian Beats To Death KCPE Candidate For Coming Home At 2am

99 Views

Crime Scene [IMAGE/ COURTESY]

Police in Tagare village in Kuria West, Migori County are holding a 30-year-old woman accused of beating to death a KCPE candidate whom she was taking care of for coming home late.

Media reports indicate that the 17-year-old candidate at Tagare Primary School came home at 2am from unknown place, triggering a thorough beating from her guardian, Linet Biyaki.

Neighbours say that the woman used a rod to instill discipline on the minor, inflicting serious injuries that led to her death.

Read: Mystery Woman In Fidel Property Wrangle Comes Out, Terms Ida’s Petition Malicious

The girl was rushed by neighbours to Samjomen Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival, according to Suna East Sub-county Police Commander Mark Wanjala who confirmed the incidence.

The woman was arrested and detained at Kehancha Police Station pending arraignment.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Francis Muli

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. He believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. He has also carved himself a niche in writing business stories. He has worked for various organisations including Kenya Television Service, Business Today among others. Follow him on Twitter @FmuliKE.
Email: mulifranc2@gmail.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

Eliud Kipchoge Speaks A Day After Receiving Coveted Top State Award

Harmonize Launches Free Food Restaurant For The Less Fortunate