Guardian Beats To Death KCPE Candidate For Coming Home At 2am

Police in Tagare village in Kuria West, Migori County are holding a 30-year-old woman accused of beating to death a KCPE candidate whom she was taking care of for coming home late.

Media reports indicate that the 17-year-old candidate at Tagare Primary School came home at 2am from unknown place, triggering a thorough beating from her guardian, Linet Biyaki.

Neighbours say that the woman used a rod to instill discipline on the minor, inflicting serious injuries that led to her death.

Read: Mystery Woman In Fidel Property Wrangle Comes Out, Terms Ida’s Petition Malicious

The girl was rushed by neighbours to Samjomen Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival, according to Suna East Sub-county Police Commander Mark Wanjala who confirmed the incidence.

The woman was arrested and detained at Kehancha Police Station pending arraignment.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu