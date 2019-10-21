We Are Fine With Traffic Jams, Kenyans Tell Gov’t Over Expressway That Cuts Through Uhuru Park

Kenyans are upset with reports that the proposed construction of the JKIA-Westlands expressway will cut through the iconic expressway.

The road which is being constructed by the China Roads and Bridge Company (CRBC) is set to start operations in 2023, under the management of the Chinese.

The road will be handed over to the Kenyan government in 2049, after China has minted a cool Ksh102 billion through toll charges.

Saloon cars will pay a fee of Ksh6 per kilometre to use the road, which would translate to Ksh162 while trucks with four or more axles will pay Ksh30 per kilometre, which could as much as Ksh800.

The Project Company has the right to adjust tariff based on market demand when the currency rate changes and no competitive projects before and during a specific period after the project.

The expressway is a four-lane dual carriage with class standard along the median strip of the A8 national trunk road. The project with a design of 80 kilometres will start from Mlolongo, connect to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, fly rough Nairobi’s CBD and end at James Gichuru Road.

It will have a centre line of 27 kilometres. The first 15 kilometres will be constructed at grade and the last 11.4 kilometres will be built on elevated road.

According to the project designs, there will be 10 interchanges between Mlolongo, SGR terminus, Eastern and Southern bypasses; Capital Centre, Haile Selassie, Museum Hill, the Mall Westlands and James Gichuru Road junction.

According to a section of Kenyans on Twitter, the project is trashing the milestones made in conserving the environment, which entails conservation of Uhuru Park.

Here are some reactions:-

Details about the Nairobi expressway:

It will cut through Uhuru Park.

Users will pay a toll fee.

It will be under the Chinese for 30yrs; within this period no project that will affect it's profitability will be implemented. Someone tell Uhuru we're okay with the traffic jams! pic.twitter.com/8aMy8WHAQD — Duncan Makori 🇰🇪 (@EngnrDan) October 21, 2019

Prof Wangari Maathai Park in Peru as Dictator Uhuru Kenyatta plans to build a road through Uhuru Park at a cost of 102 Billion Chinese loan (plus kickbacks). How would Prof. Maathai feel? pic.twitter.com/PAXIYKD4rj — ALBERT WAIGANJO (@alwaiganjo) October 21, 2019

Wangari Mathai didn't bleed that much to have a useless road pass at Uhuru park now, did she? — Franje (@oaksupreme_) October 21, 2019

The Nairobi express way to cut through uhuru park. It will be under Chinese rule for 30 years. It will cost 60bn. No other project that will affect its profitability to be implemented.. So much negative energy in one statement. Uhuruto just kill us all already. We are fed up 🐗 — Collins Nyamweya (@Collinsnyamwey2) October 21, 2019

The expressway will cut across Uhuru park triggering compensation of upto 4.1B, the CRBC will run the project for 30yrs! & Everytime u use that road you'll pay a toll fee of upto 155kshs. This govt makes decisions like someone who is constantly drunk. Why Uhuru Park? pic.twitter.com/HzDcaAN5nF — JOE (@josagana) October 21, 2019

