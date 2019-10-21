Bahati, Wife Celebrate 3 Years In Marriage, Cover Bedroom With Roses And Candles

Gospel singer and reality tv star Bahati and wife Diana Marua have celebrated three years in marriage in style, covering bedroom with roses and candles.

Bahati commemorated the day in style, by thanking his wife for sticking with him when he had nothing and being his shoulder.

The singer and father of four made fun of the fact that they had sired two children in a span of three years.

“I CAN’T BELIEVE ♥️ I can’t Believe We’re Celebrating 3 Years Anniversary Today. You Know I love you and Words will never be enough to Pour out how Much I love you. But I still Don’t Understand how We Made Two (2) Babies in 3 Years 😀 YOU’RE MY SHUJAA BABY 😍, ” read the Instagram message.

Like most normal couples, the duo shared their journey through a video clip where they narrated their highs and lows, and challenges that they managed to get through. They also documented their happy times including the births of their two children.

Diana, on the other hand celebrated the husband and the much they had achieved over the period of time that they have been together.

She showered him with praises and acknowledged the fact that he found her and stopped looking for any other person better than her.

“Look at how far we’ve come, the things we’ve accomplished, the things we’ve done that are no longer in the bucket list just because we are a team! We used to wake up and spend more time in the closet just to look for matching outfits before we go out…. the things that mattered to us then 🤣🤣😎And now, we have three God given kids that are now a priority… to give them nothing but the best, ” read part of the message.

She went on added,” You work so hard, to give us the life we all never had and for that, I don’t take it for granted! You truly are God’s reflection in my life! I couldn’t have asked for more. Thank you for loving me unconditionally, for giving me the best, for holding it down with me whenever I feel low and most importantly, how you talk to God about me, it’s amazing! THANK YOU,” read the message.

Some of their fans weer excited and took to congratulating them, terming their relationship as couple goals.

Bahati is a father of four, with two biological daughters with Diana, an adopted son and another daughter he had sired before marrying Diana.

