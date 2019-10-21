ATM Guards Among Three Arrested As DCI Sleuths Bust M-Pesa Fraud Syndicate [Video]

A suspect linked to various M-Pesa fraud amounting to millions of shillings was on Sunday arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The man identified as Robert Mwita was arrested alongside two Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) guards who sleuths said he worked with to accomplish his theft.

The guards were identified as Stanley Nyakundi and Godfrey Masinde Simiyu.

According to the DCI, the prime suspect had recruited various security guards manning ATMs in the city whose work was to withdraw money after sending them withdrawal secret codes.

“Upon withdrawing the money conned from unsuspecting members of the public, the said guards have been taking their agreed-upon portion and sending the rest to Mwaura, the prime suspect, ” said DCI in a tweet.

The sleuths established that the two guards had in September alone sent at least Ksh2.2 million to Mwaura.

The DCI said the detectives through intelligence were able to nab one of the suspects in the act, who later led them to the prime suspect.

The suspects are in custody and will be arraigned on Tuesday to answer to fraud charges.

The arrest comes two weeks after seven other suspects linked to M-Pesa fraud were arrested in Kabete, Kiambu County.

The seven were nabbed at two separate houses in Kabete, Kiambu County where over 200 sim cards, numerous mobile phones and several agent registration registers were seized.

DCI said the suspects had been conning unsuspecting individuals through “M-Shwari withdrawals, fake M-Pesa reversal claims and M-Pesa con SMS.”

