Why Wazito FC Fired Coach Stanley Okumbi And Entire Technical Bench

Wazito FC have fired the entire technical bench consisting head coach Fred Ambani his assistant Hamisi Abdalla and technical director Stanley Okumbi. The decision has not been made public.

Wazito FC boss Ricardo Badoer fired the two following Saturday’s 4-2 loss to KK Homeboyz in Machakos, their third loss in six league fixtures.

An inside source, who did not want to be mentioned for fear of sanctions, told Kahawa Tungu that Okumbi and Fred were put on suspension on Friday after they fought in training before players.

“It was shameful seeing players separate the two as they engaged in a physical fight,” the source intimated.

The bone of contention was Okumbi’s move to alter what Fred perceived as a winning team he had been working to put together. During the period Okumbi had been out with the Kenya U20 team in Uganda.

“Fred did not take it lightly that Okumbi came from Uganda to force some changes in the team. The players he forced into the squad are players he recommended their signings, some have just been warming the bench,” the source added.

