Singer Davido, Fiancée Chioma Welcome Bouncing Baby Boy [Photo]

Nigerian singer David Adedeji Adeleke, better known by his stage name Davido, and his Fiancée Chioma Avril Rowland have welcomed their first together.

The award-winning star announced the birth of his son on his social media accounts on Sunday.

Sharing a photo holding his newborn on his verified Instagram page, Davido revealed the name of the baby as, David Ifeanyi Jr.

“Omoba ti de! David Adedeji Adeleke Jr! D prince is here! 20 – 10 – 2019! Love you my strong wife!! I love you!” he wrote.

Fans thronged the comments section to congratulate the couple for their bundle of joy.

The baby is Davido’s third child and Chioma’s first.

Read: Nigerian Popstar Davido Confirms Pregnancy Rumours, Shows Off Chioma’s Baby Bump (Photo)

The couple got engaged in mid-September in London.

The Blow My Mind singer popped the question in the presence of close friends and family, a question to which Chioma gave an emotional Yes.

“She said Yes!!! Big rock,” he captioned a picture of the ring.

They lovebirds later revealed that they were expecting a baby.

“A beautiful life. My beautiful wife. Thank you for everything @thechefchi ! And thank you in advance for what we expecting,” he captioned a photo of Chioma’s baby bump.

Read Also: Wedding Bells As Nigerian Star Davido Proposes To Longtime Girlfriend Chioma (Video)

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu