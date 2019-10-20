Singer Davido, Fiancée Chioma Welcome Bouncing Baby Boy [Photo]

Nigerian singer David Adedeji Adeleke, better known by his stage name Davido, and his Fiancée Chioma Avril Rowland have welcomed their first together.
The award-winning star announced the birth of his son on his social media accounts on Sunday.
Sharing a photo holding his newborn on his verified Instagram page, Davido revealed the name of the baby as, David Ifeanyi Jr.
“Omoba ti de! David Adedeji Adeleke Jr! D prince is here! 20 – 10 – 2019! Love you my strong wife!! I love you!” he wrote.
Fans thronged the comments section to congratulate the couple for their bundle of joy.
The baby is Davido’s third child and Chioma’s first.
The couple got engaged in mid-September in London.
The Blow My Mind singer popped the question in the presence of close friends and family, a question to which Chioma gave an emotional Yes.
“She said Yes!!! Big rock,” he captioned a picture of the ring.
They lovebirds later revealed that they were expecting a baby.
“A beautiful life. My beautiful wife. Thank you for everything @thechefchi ! And thank you in advance for what we expecting,” he captioned a photo of Chioma’s baby bump.
