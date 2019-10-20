Shujaa, Morans Storm Into Safari Sevens Semis

Shujaa and Morans progress to the cup semifinal after beating their opponents in their first match of day three.

Shujaa shut the defending champions out of the semis after handing them a 19-14 loss while Morans beat Seventise 24-7. South Africa’s 31-14 win over KCB confirmed their spot in the semifinal where they’ll meet Shujaa. Morans on the other hand will meet Russia Academy in the second Cup semifinal. Russia beat Red Wailers 17 – 5 in the fourth Cup quarterfinal.

In the Challenge Trophy Uganda beat Zimbabwe 17-12, Narvskaya Zastava suffered a 17-27 loss to Zambia while Spain beat Burundi 48-5 in the third quarterfinal. Western Province emerged victorious over the Blue Bulls in the last Challenge Trophy Quarterfinal beating them 33-26.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu