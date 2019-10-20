Lukenya Assistant County Commissioner Interdicted, Arrested For Losing National Exam Container Keys

Lukenya Assistant County Commissioner Elizabeth Karitu has been interdicted and arrested for allegedly losing keys to a national examinations container.

Ms Karitu was arrested on Saturday night and detained at the Parklands Police Station in Nairobi.

Machakos County Commissioner Elizabeth Maina told a local media that the officer said she had gone to hospital when unknown people broke into her car getting away with a handbag that contained the keys.

“She claims she went to Avenue Hospital in Nairobi and when she returned she found her car had been broken into and her handbag, which contained the keys, missing,” said Ms Maina.

Ms Maina noted that the officer has been interdicted and plans to replace her are underway.

She further noted that efforts have been made to secure the container where papers for the forthcoming national examinations are stored.

“Security has been beefed up where the container is and efforts made with the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) to replace the padlock immediately,” she said, adding that there is no cause for alarm.

