KPL: Ghanaian Francis Afriyie’s Last Gasp Goal Secures Gor Mahia Maximum Points Against Sharks

Gor Mahia beat Kariobangi Sharks 1-0 in Nakuru on Sunday to maintain their unblemished start to the 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League season.

Ghanaian foreign import Francis Afriyie was the toast of the day – netting the lone goal in added time of the second half.

The two sides wasted countless scoring chances especially in the second half. Still, defending champions K’Ogalo looked the more hungrier for goals – pressing harder for the opener, which finally arrived in the 93rd minute, when Afriyie latched on a rebound from Geoffrey Ochieng’s strike, which hit the woodwork, to score the all important goal, after leaving Sharks goalie Jeff Oyemba for the dead.

Gor Mahia resume the leadership of the KPL with 15 points from five wins – two points clear of Tusker, who have played a game more.

The coach Steven Polack’s next focus will be a CAF Confederation Cup playoffs round first leg match against DCMP of the DR Congo next weekend in Nairobi.

