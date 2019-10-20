in SPORTS

KPL: Ghanaian Francis Afriyie’s Last Gasp Goal Secures Gor Mahia Maximum Points Against Sharks

159 Views

[PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Gor Mahia beat Kariobangi Sharks 1-0 in Nakuru on Sunday to maintain their unblemished start to the 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League season.

Ghanaian foreign import Francis Afriyie was the toast of the day – netting the lone goal in added time of the second half.

The two sides wasted countless scoring chances especially in the second half. Still, defending champions K’Ogalo looked the more hungrier for goals – pressing harder for the opener, which finally arrived in the 93rd minute, when Afriyie latched on a rebound from Geoffrey Ochieng’s strike, which hit the woodwork, to score the all important goal, after leaving Sharks goalie Jeff Oyemba for the dead.

Read: Gor Mahia Skipper Kenneth Muguna Explains His Whereabouts

Gor Mahia resume the leadership of the KPL with 15 points from five wins – two points clear of Tusker, who have played a game more.

The coach Steven Polack’s next focus will be a CAF Confederation Cup playoffs round first leg match against DCMP of the DR Congo next weekend in Nairobi.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

davido , chioma

Singer Davido, Fiancée Chioma Welcome Bouncing Baby Boy [Photo]