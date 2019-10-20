Fidel’s Widow Is Trying To Hide Some Inheritance – Ida Odinga

The battle for the late Fidel Odinga’s property has taken a new twist after it emerged that Lwam, Fidels widow, was trying to conceal part of Fidel’s property according to Ida Odinga.

According to Idaand her daughter Winnie Odinga, Lwam had omitted several properties in the inventory of her late husband’s estate.

Ida also accused Lwam of withdrawing her grandson from fomal education soon after the death of Fidel in 2015, and also vacated their matrimonial home.

“It is not in dispute that Ms.Bekele was the legally married wife to the late Fidel (sic) but we are worried that the child Fidel left behind may not be adequately provided for,” said the two in court papers.

The two also accused the widow of providing incomplete and nonexistent bank account details in an attempt not to be held accountable.

“The said grant was issued erroneously, as it unjustifiably locked out other interested parties from the estate of the deceased, his other children, his mother, and sister respectively. The proposed administrators cannot be entrusted alone to faithfully administer according to the law the estate of the deceased and render a true and just account of such estate,” the two added.

The inheritance in question include Fidel’s Karen home, three parcels of land, two Range Rovers, a Nissan Sunny and a Mercedes Benz, and seven bank accounts.

The widow had allegedly not listed twins said to be sired by Fidel as heirs, prompting the court to order a DNA test after the matter was raised in court.

“Ms Bekele has deliberately failed to include and provide or otherwise show intention of providing for the said minors, hence a red flag on her intention,” say Ida and Winnie.

The two, Ida and Winnie, are seeking to block Lwam from taking over the administration of Fidel’s estate, who passed on in 2015.

However, Lwam accused Ida and Winnie of fueling the dispute due to personal differences.

“The averments are preposterous, offensive and made in bad taste. Ida Odinga has the autopsy reports. I believe the statement she recorded with the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) following Fidel’s death informs her opinions and is the genesis of our differences,” says Lwam.

The widow claims the Odinga family is not supporting her son and disputes claims he has dropped from school.

She added that she co-owned the property in question with Fidel.

“Upon the deceased’s demise, the property automatically reverted to my ownership. It, therefore, does not form part of the deceased’s estate,” Ms Lwam argues.

The case will be mentioned on November 13.

