Eliud Kipchoge, Former Rugby Player Edward Rombo Among Sportsmen To Be Feted On Mashujaa Day

World men’s marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge and rugby legend Edward Rombo are among a long list of sportsmen and women who will be honoured with national awards during the Mashujaa Day celebrations.
President Uhuru Kenyatta will preside over the event today (Sunday) in Mombasa.
Kipchoge recently became the first human being to run a full marathon under two hours in Vienna Austria. Dubbed INEOS 159 challenge, the marathon great cleared the race in 1:59.40.
Rombo is a pioneer professional rugby player. He was one of the few Kenya rugby players to turn professional when he moved to Leeds Rhinos in 1990.
He also went on to play for Dewsbury and Featherstone Rovers. Rombo is presently a practising lawyer.
Other notable names in the list are the Malkia Strikers captain Mercy Moim, women’s 5000m world champion Hellen Obiri, boxer Rayton Okwiri, cricket great Martin Suji, football coaches James Nandwa, Mohamood Abass and Mohamed Kheri.
The Full List:
1.Martin Suji
2. David Safari
3. Nancy Koech
4. Geoffrey Rotich
5. Esther Nyakundi
6. Hellen Chemtai
7. Hannah Wanjiru
8. Simon Kibai
9. Susan Njuguna
10. Mercy Moim
11. Samuel Mbugua
12. David Makumba
13. Rayton Ikwiri
14. Rose Tata
15. Wilson Chumo
16. Felix kirui
17. Elizabeth Chemeli
18. James Nandwa
19. Mohamood Abass
20. Alfred Imonje
21. Mohamed Kheri
22. Samuel wanjohi
23. Edward Rombo
24. Jason Dunford
25. Rose Naliaka
26. Emmanuel Korir
27. Julius Yego
28. Janet Busienei
29. Thomas Juma
30. Josephat Sozi
31. Charles Asati
32. Beatrice chepkoech- 3000 s/c
33. Hellen Obiri
34. Timothy Cheruiyot – 1500m
35. Conseslus Kipruto- 3000m s/c
36. Faith kipyegon 1500m
37. Margaret Cherimo 5000m
38.Agnes Tirop 10,000
39. Rhonex Kiprutoy- 10,000m
39. Amos Kipruto – marathon
40.Ruth Chepngetich – marathon
41. Ferguson Rotich -800m
World marathon record-holders
42. Eliud Kipchoge
43. Brigid Kosgei
44. Patrick Sang- Kipchoge’s coach
Winner – Chicago marathon
45. Lawrence Cherono
