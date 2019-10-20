Eliud Kipchoge, Former Rugby Player Edward Rombo Among Sportsmen To Be Feted On Mashujaa Day

World men’s marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge and rugby legend Edward Rombo are among a long list of sportsmen and women who will be honoured with national awards during the Mashujaa Day celebrations.

President Uhuru Kenyatta will preside over the event today (Sunday) in Mombasa.

Kipchoge recently became the first human being to run a full marathon under two hours in Vienna Austria. Dubbed INEOS 159 challenge, the marathon great cleared the race in 1:59.40.

Rombo is a pioneer professional rugby player. He was one of the few Kenya rugby players to turn professional when he moved to Leeds Rhinos in 1990.

He also went on to play for Dewsbury and Featherstone Rovers. Rombo is presently a practising lawyer.

Other notable names in the list are the Malkia Strikers captain Mercy Moim, women’s 5000m world champion Hellen Obiri, boxer Rayton Okwiri, cricket great Martin Suji, football coaches James Nandwa, Mohamood Abass and Mohamed Kheri.

The Full List:

1.Martin Suji

2. David Safari

3. Nancy Koech

4. Geoffrey Rotich

5. Esther Nyakundi

6. Hellen Chemtai

7. Hannah Wanjiru

8. Simon Kibai

9. Susan Njuguna

10. Mercy Moim

11. Samuel Mbugua

12. David Makumba

13. Rayton Ikwiri

14. Rose Tata

15. Wilson Chumo

16. Felix kirui

17. Elizabeth Chemeli

18. James Nandwa

19. Mohamood Abass

20. Alfred Imonje

21. Mohamed Kheri

22. Samuel wanjohi

23. Edward Rombo

24. Jason Dunford

25. Rose Naliaka

26. Emmanuel Korir

27. Julius Yego

28. Janet Busienei

29. Thomas Juma

30. Josephat Sozi

31. Charles Asati

32. Beatrice chepkoech- 3000 s/c

33. Hellen Obiri

34. Timothy Cheruiyot – 1500m

35. Conseslus Kipruto- 3000m s/c

36. Faith kipyegon 1500m

37. Margaret Cherimo 5000m

38.Agnes Tirop 10,000

39. Rhonex Kiprutoy- 10,000m

39. Amos Kipruto – marathon

40.Ruth Chepngetich – marathon

41. Ferguson Rotich -800m

World marathon record-holders

42. Eliud Kipchoge

43. Brigid Kosgei

44. Patrick Sang- Kipchoge’s coach

Winner – Chicago marathon

45. Lawrence Cherono

