Bobi Wine Takes A Swipe At President Museveni Over “Enemy Of Progress” Remark

The bad blood between President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and opposition MP Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine continues to divide the country with the former calling Wine “enemy of progress”.

In a recent interview with BBC, Museveni dismissed Wine’s claims that he was running an oppressive regime.

The head of state stated Wine’s activities in the recent past had depicted the country in a bad light.

“Bobi Wine went to America and said that people should not come invest in Uganda. That means he is an enemy of progress in Uganda. When you go and tell foreigners that they should not come and invest in our country, you are waging war on our prosperity. So why then do you want to come and take advantage of that prosperity?,”BBC reported.

In response, Wine termed Museveni a liar saying he had destroyed Uganda through his dictatorship regime.

“Shamelessly Mr. Museveni brands me enemy of Uganda’s progress! Mr. President, your first name is corruption, second liar, third despot. You’ve ran down our country, killed our people, destroyed institutions and rule us through the barrel of the gun! You are the enemy of Uganda!” Wine wrote on Twitter.

Read: Five Uganda Media Houses Risk Having Licenses Revoked For Covering Bobi Wine’s Rallies

Shamelessly Mr. Museveni brands me enemy of Uganda's progress! Mr. President, your first name is corruption, second liar, third despot. You've ran down our country, killed our people, destroyed institutions and rule us through the barrel of the gun! You are the enemy of Uganda! https://t.co/l5QOudAji5 — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) October 18, 2019

The Kyaddondo East lawmaker asserted that the abuse of power had grossly affected the education, health care and employment sectors in Uganda.

By militarising the state, Wine says, the president had violated human rights of many citizens in Uganda.

34 years in power. Ailing education sector. Sick health-care. Sickening poverty levels. Unemployment. State capture. Murders all over. Militarised state. Gross human rights violations. Nepotism. Misuse of power. This is the system Mr. Museveni calls progress and seeks to protect! pic.twitter.com/MjsBrqlzyB — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) October 18, 2019

On cancellation of Wine’s shows, Museveni told BBC that discrediting the government is one of the reasons why the lawmaker was facing resistance from the force.

Read Also: Police Surround Bobi Wine’s Residence After Cancelling His Independence Day Concert [Photos]

This was in reference to a question on the recent cancellation of Wine’s Independence Day music concert.

While announcing the cancellation of the show, Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola said Wine did not consider the plans for medical care, traffic control, crowd control and security.

“This serves to inform you that the notice to the Inspector General of Police has remarkable deficiencies, which do not guarantee lawfulness, safety, security for the public and organisers,” part of the letter dated October 2 reads.

However, according to Wine, cancellation of his performances in the country was against the rule of law the president purported to promote and serves as evidence that the president was running an oppressive regime.

Read Also: Uganda’s Security Minister Confirms Existence Of ‘Torture’ Houses As Bobi Wine Tables List Of Victims

In saying this, he further reveals that we have a gov’t that has no problem telling lies. The police leadership lied in the past that we didn’t meet requirements! He now removes all doubt what a cowardly despot he is! We shall certainly overcome — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) October 18, 2019

Wine stated that in all the over 150 concerts that had been blocked, the police lied that he did not meet “requirements”.

For each of our 156 blocked concerts, police lied we didn’t meet some ‘requirements’! On 8th Oct, a police truck delivered this backdated letter, hours before our concert. At the back of the truck were soldiers who immediately surrounded my house to place me under house arrest! pic.twitter.com/kbMK9PO0iG — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) October 19, 2019

He added that there were plans to declare his People Power movement a terrorist organisation following the recent ban of the red berets.

According to sources within their ranks, the panicky regime plans to stage-manage arrests of some 'operatives' putting on red berets in crime so they declare #PeoplePower a terrorist organisation and ban it! Explains such headlines. We are a non-violent movement! We are watching pic.twitter.com/WXtEf6HFx3 — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) October 20, 2019

The defiant MP, who has declared his intention to challenge Museveni in 2021 elections, is facing several charges including illegal possession of firearms and staging unlawful protests in the country.

In August, he was charged with intending to annoy, alarm or ridicule the President.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu