Black Couple Decries Eviction From A Guest House In Cape Town

A black couple was this weekend evicted from the De Wet Road guest house in Cape Town for being black in a suspected racism case.

In a series of tweets, Kumkanikazi using the twitter handle @NyamsieM explained how they were booked to the hotel by Rennies Travel, but ware sent packing immediately the management noted that they are black.

“We have just been evicted from a guest house booked by our traveling agent the minute he notice we black at Camps bay Capetown, our Uber driver just said welcome to capetown,” she tweeted on Friday last week.



One of the managers identified as Stephen called them a taxi and ordered them out out of the facility within an hour.

Read: Turkish, Bangok Airlines On The Spot Over Racial Mistreatment Against Blacks

Despite receiving a refund, the couple was furious for the ill treatment and wastage of time, since the agent knew the racism that existed in the hotel against blacks.

“Wasted our time and humiliated us only because we black worse this is around our presidents area ‘so we heard ‘,” she added.



“The owner came at 10am and said he did not receive payment therefore we not suppose to be there @RenniesTravel confirmed they paid and later we where then told they don’t mind refunding us and we should be out by @AirManagedSA and they did refund,” she tweeted.

It is reported that the guest house owners diverted calls to the booking agents, airManaged, to avoid any questions by journalists concerning the incident.

Here’s the tweet thread:

We have just been evicted from a guest house booked by our traveling agent the minute he notice we black at Camps bay capetown ,our uber driver just said welcome to capetown 😭 — Kumkanikazi (@NyamsieM) October 18, 2019

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu