Willy Paul Shocks Fans With Video Of Nude Models

Controversial artiste Willy Paul left fans in shock as he shared a sneak peak of his new hit single, Bure Kabisa.

The song features naked women whose nether regions are covered with leaves.

Willy Paul, also known as Pozzee captioned the video, “The beauty of the eye cam be so deceiving, inside ni Bure kabisa!!! New song link in bio.”

The link redirects one to his newest single, Chuchuma, which he claimed was stolen from him.

His fans loved and criticized the song in equal measure. Some wondered if he was intending to make an entry into the pornography industry.

“Jamani I love you pozee but siwezo saport hi video juu watoto watona uchi ya wanawake surely funika hizo nyap plz,” Wakarende wrote.

“This one no hey man a you trying to act porn on your music ama!!!!!” said sandramercy751.

A few days ago, the crooner was accused by a model of sliding into her DMs and trying to woo her.

“And then he’s been textin me like I’m interested in broke Kenyan artist. Nigga I’m fucking Somali and you don’t tell me shit. Text me again and you’ll see your ass getting kicked @willy.paul.msafi,” she wrote.

Willy Paul introduced his new Caucasian girlfriend a few weeks ago.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu