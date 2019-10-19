Tanzania’s Rose Muhando Opens Up About Being A Sex Slave, Threats To Her Life (Video)

Tanzanian gospel songstress Rose Muhando has had a rough couple of years with claims of drug abuse and devil worshipping swirling.

Muhando, in a recent interview with Radio Citizen refuted the claims, adding that she was a victim of her then manager’s manoeuvres to take everything from her.

In fact the Nibebe singer said, her manager at some point tried turning her into a sex slave but with little success.

“Sikutaka kuwa mtumwa wa ngono, sitaki hata leo. Potelea mbali hata kama yeye alitaka kuchukua vitu vyangu, akaamua kunitengenezea scandal sababu nilimkataa,” she intimated.

She further noted that she has had a gun pointed at her over things she could not talk about on radio.

“Kwani mara ngapi nimechukuliwa nikapelekwa milimani, nikapelekwa msituni nikawekewa bastola kichwani nikubaliane na kile ambacho sitaweza kulisema lakini nilikataa nikasema niko radi kufa lakini hata kwa dakika moja siwezi kubaliana na utumwa ambao walitaka kunitumikisha nao, siwezi!” she lamented.

Late last year, the crooner was hospitalized at an undisclosed hospital in Nairobi.

This was shortly after an exorcism video in which she was featured alongside controversial Neno Evangelism Centre bishop James Ng’ang’a went viral.

In the infamous video, Muhando was apparently possessed by demons.

She is now back, better than ever with hits featuring Ringtone and a hit single dubbed Kenya Ulindwe.

