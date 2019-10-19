Ministry Of Sports On Spotlight Again Over Irking State Of Nyayo Stadium (Photos)

The ministry of sports is on the spotlight yet again over the sorry state of Nyayo Stadium, Kenya’s second largest sporting facility that has been under renovation for close to two years now.

Photos taken from inside the stadium by one twitter user drew anger and disgust from Kenyans, most of whom feel that the ministry is failing in its core mandate of facilitating growth of sports in the country.

What I have seen at Nyayo Stadium today has driven me to drink. This is what two years of renovation have resulted in. Absolutely revolting. What kind of work ethic is this? How does this one call himself a contractor?!? 😑 pic.twitter.com/wWynfgNLbH — Kuumirio kuumirio (@kavsmaina) October 17, 2019

Nyayo was closed to allow its upgrade to international standards. It was one of the facilities chosen to stage the 2018 Championship of African Nations (CHAN). Unfortunately Kenya was stripped of the hosting rights by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for unpreparedness.

A year down the line, the renovation works that had begun has stopped with no contractor on sight, leaving behind an eyesore, according to one tweet.

is this what the renovations were all about.this is an eyesore.that contractor should be blacklisted.shoddy result.who is fooling who? — brian wattanga (@BWattanga) October 18, 2019

Apart from the main stadium, the swimming pool is in a pathetic state with no water in the pools but growing grass.

Meanwhile, the minister for sports Amina Mohamed, who was transferred to the docket from foreign affairs due to underperformance, appears unmoved.

She has recently come under fire for just basking in glory of success stories of our sports men and women, while doing nothing to help them.

The recent qualification of Kenya women’s rugby team for the 2020 Olympics put her office on the spotlight after the ladies almost failed to travel to Tunisia for lack of funds.

