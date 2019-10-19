Itumbi, Donald Kipkorir In Twitter Spat Over Kipchoge’s Threat To Sue NRG Radio

Digital strategist Dennis Itumbi was in a Twitter spat with lawyer Donald Kipkorir over marathon great Eliud Kipchoge’s threat to sue NRG Radio for breach of privacy and brand.

On Friday, Kipkorir caused a stir online after he shared a demand letter from Kipchoge demanding that the radio pulls down material about his client. He further demanded that the radio apologizes in two hours.

According to Itumbi who has in the past differed with the lawyer, NRG management should ignore Kipkorir and instead deal directly with the athlete.

“Dear @NRGRadioKenya, ignore any #slayqueenlawyer, she shouts but does not know how to bite. She has served me those letters before threatening a defamation suit, I told her to go ahead, I am still waiting almost two years later! But pick your phone and talk to Eliud…” Itumbi wrote.

In a direct attack on Itumbi, the flamboyant lawyer said the blogger will never be an employer and will forever rely on political handouts.

“Let this message reach Dennis Itumbi: He can troll & abuse me everyday , But he should know the following: He has blood on his hands, he will always be a pimp, he’ll never be an Employer, he’ll always live on political handouts and he will end up in Prison or worse!” Kipkorir wrote.

Also going in on the lawyer was Senate majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen who noted that Kipchoge’s decision was misinformed.

“I would advice @EliudKipchoge against unnecessary legal battles with entities like @NRGRadioKenya merely excited with his fete. It waters down the good name of Kipchoge. Concerns raised shouldn’t have been in the form of legal threats. A phone call is enough. He was terribly misled,” said the Elgeyo Marakwet senator.

In a quick rejoinder, Kipkorir asked that they respect each other.

“My Senator …. Lets have professional respect …. If my client thought you are a better lawyer than me, he would have come to you …. Let’s operate on our different lanes! Kindly, act for NGR Radio and we see the outcome …”

NRG has since pulled down content touching on the marathoner and changed the name to Mashujaa Radio.

