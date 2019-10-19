Ex Commissioner of Police Duncan Wachira Receiving Treatment in India After Suffering Heart Attack

Former commissioner of police Duncan Wachira is receiving treatment at an Indian hospital.

According to former Lagdera MP Farah Maalim, Mr Wachira suffered a heart attack three months ago and has been admitted at Apollo Protocol Hospital, India.

Though in a stable condition, Wachira’s family has exhausted funds, the former deputy speaker of the National Assembly detailed.

In a tweet, Maalim asked the government and President Uhuru Kenyatta to support the former police commissioner during these tough financial times.

“Former Commissioner of Police Duncan Wachira suffered heart attack 3 months ago.He’s undergoing treatment at Apollo Protocol Hospital in Chennai India.

Thank GOD he’s stable but the family exhausted all savings. GOK/Uhuru stand with Duncan in sicknes.He stood with GOK in health,” he wrote.

Former Commissioner of Police Duncan Wachira suffered heart attack 3 months ago.He's undergoing treatment at Apollo Protocol Hospital in Chennai India. Thank GOD he's stable but the family exhausted all savings. GOK/Uhuru stand with Duncan in sicknes.He stood with GOK in health. — Farah Maalim EGH (@FarahMaalimM) October 19, 2019

Wachira served in this capacity between 1996 and 1998.

According to the Standard, the Kenya Police Force marked 100 years in his time. It was under his watch that police were able to stop the dread trio of Rasta, Wacucu and Wanugu.

His reign was tested following the 1998 US Embassy terrorist bombing in Nairobi.

Some of the largest bank heists including the Sh86 million stolen by one man at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) happened under his time.

