DCI Looking Into Aisha Jumwa Over Suspicious Sh500 Million Bank Transactions

DCI detectives are looking into suspicious transactions linked to Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa.

According to the Standard, the embattled lawmaker received Sh500 million in kickbacks from projects managed by the county government.

Of the Sh500 Million, Sh100 million was received from her constituency CDF kitty.

The monies were traced to accounts belonging to her, close allies and her child.

Detectives from the financial fraud unit are looking into four accounts of companies that received the hefty payments.

The payments, Financial Reporting Centre (FRC) said, were made between February 15, 2015 and December.

Three of the four companies share the same directors are said to have received some Sh312 million from the Malindi CDF kitty.

During that period, FRC said the monies were moved from the company accounts into individual accounts held by Jumwa and close associates.

Some of the monies being investigated are said to have been traced to the purchase of a four bedroomed house in Kilimani, Nairobi.

Others were used to buy motor vehicles and others deposited into fixed deposit accounts.

The daily also noted that Jumwa denied being aware of any investigation as well as being a director of the companies under probe.

“I am not aware of any investigations,” she said.

The vocal MP was on Wednesday released after spending a day behind bars following the fatal shooting of Ngumbao Jola.

Jola was shot by an unknown gunman at Ganda MCA Reuben Mwambire Katana’s home.

She (Jumwa) was held alongside her aide, Geoffrey Okuto Otieno.

They were both released on a Sh500,000 cash bail with an alternative of Sh1 million bond with a surety of a similar amount.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu