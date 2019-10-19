Comedian Brendah Jons Tells How Relatives Sexually Harassed Her

Popular comedian Brendah Gathoni alias Brendah Jons or Mama Njeri if you like, life’s story is one of strife, struggle and success.

But the creator of the Plezdent Kingston character did not let her past experiences deter her from making good out of them.

Brendah, 22, while speaking to K24’s Betty Kyallo revealed that she has been defiled twice and sexually harassed by a man of the cloth.

The comedian who is also a creative with Pace, said her uncle defiled her at the age of five.

“I have been a rape victim before. The first time it happened I was five and he would do it continually. That’s an uncle of mine. He was my mother’s cousin,” she revealed.

Again at the tender age of 12, Brendah was taken advantage of by her aunt’s husband. This time, she said, it was violent.

“When I was 12, my aunt’s husband, that’s my mother’s brother-in-law raped me. This time it was a bit violent because he stuffed socks into my mouth,” she stated, adding that she did not dare tell anyone because she was afraid for her life.

Her uncle was a staunch Christian who convinced her that no one would believe her side of the story.

At the age of 18, after a Bible study session, Brendah averred, a pastor sexually harassed in church.

“When people were leaving, he asked me to remain behind to talk about the Bible. Before I knew it, it was midnight and he was all over me. I didn’t even fight him,” she told Betty.

The man would later hand her a Sh200 note for emergency pills.

“The following day he gave me Ksh 200 to buy emergency pills to prevent any looming pregnancy. He insisted that he dis not want his name tarnished. I think I was in my first year in campus,” she narrated.

Two years ago, however, she found the strength to open up to her family about the ordeals.

“My family knew nothing about it. I opened up to them two years ago. Apart from them, no one else knew,” she said.

Now, Brendah who enjoys a huge following on social media, hopes to inspire others by telling her story.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu