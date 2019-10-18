Uhuru, DPP, Rebuff Governor Waititu’s Plea To Have Graft Cases Dropped

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu is a desperate man under siege, trying every means to have the corruption cases against him dropped.

According to the reports by the Star, the embattled Governor has tried to seek the audience of President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Director Of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji with no success.

Initially, it was alleged that Waititu first made frantic efforts to have the graft cases dropped by reaching out to the DP William Ruto with the claims that he was willing to pay the money said to have been embezzled and walk scot-free without punishment.

Reports indicate that in the recent past, the Governor has attended presidential functions with the hopes of meeting President Uhuru Kenyatta after his efforts to meet him privately proved futile.

The Governor is also said to have written to the DPP asking for a plea bargain but the request was rejected.

Waititu did not confirm or deny the allegations as when he was contacted by the Star in relation to the same, he never gave an answer.

“Who told you? ” He retorted.

Waititu and wife together with eight others were arraigned and charged in July in regards to embezzled Sh588 million taxpayers’ money.

Waititu and the wife were released on bond, with stringent measures directed and the Governor barred from accessing his office until the investigations were complete.

His woes started thereafter as he has been facing one blow after the other, with the most recent detailing taking land illegally from a widow worth Sh100 million.

“The land registrar explained that his office received duly executed transfer documents and had no way of determining or detecting any irregularity in the transfer process,” read the report by the Commission on Administrative Justice (CAJ).

On July 25, during the burial of former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth’s mother, Waititu made frantic efforts to speak to the President but he was told to carry his own cross.

This follows the tough declaration by President Uhuru to fight corruption in the country, with the intent of sparing no one.

According to sources close to the local media, on Wednesday this week, Waititu made attempts to speak to the President while he was commissioning the Nairobi – Naivasha train service to no avail as the president’s security detail kept him away.

The Governors in attendance were Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Joseph Ole Lenku (Kajiado) and Mike Sonko (Nairobi) who were given a session to speak and address the people.

Haji is said to have refused the request for a plea bargain by Governor Waititu on the basis that it did not meet the thresh hold of a plea bargain. Ideally, he said that for the plea bargain to be substantiated, he had to plead guilty.

Waititu wanted a proposal to pay back the money that had been embezzled and avoid punishment as well as resume office as soon as it was settled.

“These are criminal offences and you cannot say all I want is to pay back the money that is lost. No way. You must be punished for the offences you committed with a sentence of not less than six months,” Haji said in a recent interview with Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange.

A guilty plea will mean that Waititu gets sentenced for at least six months and in the process, he will lose his seat.

