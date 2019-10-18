ODM’s Reuben Katana Trounces Rivals To Clinch Ganda Ward Seat

Reuben Katana, the Orange Democratic Movement candidate in the Ganda ward by-election is the winner of the hotly contested seat in the Thursday mini-poll.

Katana garnered 4,177 votes to trounce Independent candidate Abdul Omar, who managed 2,331 votes.

Jubilee candidate Joseph Kiponda was third with 589 votes and followed closely by KADU-Asili’s David Mitsanze who got 362 votes.

Ganda ward has 12 polling centres, 30 polling stations and 16,632 voters.

The seat fell vacant after the High Court nullified the election of Mr Abdulrahman Mohamed Omar owing to irregularities and illegalities that marred the August 7, 2017 election.

The by-election had attracted the nation’s attention following the Tuesday night chaos witnessed in the ward that led to the death of Katana’s uncle, Ngumbao Jola.

This led to the arrest of Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa, who was rooting for Omar, and her bodyguard Okuto Otieno who was accused of shooting Okuto dead.

The two spend two nights in police custody and were released on Ksh500,000 cash bail or Ksh1 million bond.

The prosecution has requested the Mombasa Law Courts to detain the duo for 21 days to investigate the melee. However, the charge sheet was not ready by the time she was arraigned on Wednesday afternoon.

Senior Resident Magistrate Vincent Adet rejected the request saying, “It’s illegal for the police to have someone they don’t have evidence against to be held without a charge. Police must only arrest when they have evidence against suspects. The Constitution disallows this.”

The suspects were ordered to present themselves to DCI offices in Malindi on October 22, 2019.

On Wednesday, the vocal lawmaker denied the allegations that she shot Katana’s uncle dead, saying the guns were fired after she had already left.

“I am not armed, I do not possess a gun or shown any interest to apply for a firearm licence. Therefore, the people who organised the illegal meeting should take responsibility for the death,” she said.

