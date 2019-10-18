Linus Kaikai Attacks President Uhuru In New Rant, Says Leadership Is Inconsistent (Video)

Linus Kaikai, the Director of Strategy and Innovation at Royal Media Services has torn into President Uhuru Kenyatta’s type of leadership in new rant video, calling it inconsistent.

This is following the appointment of former Othaya Member of Parliament, Mary Wambui as chairperson of National Employment Authority (NEA).

The state appointment of the former legislator invoked mixed reactions, with majority castigating President Uhuru for ignoring the young unemployed people while offering jobs to the old, unqualified former legislators.

In a live show aired on Citizen, the news maker stated that the President was inconsistent in his leadership, adding that his appointed cabinet lacked experience.

“The sad picture that is being painted out here is the incoherence of the style of President Uhuru Kenyatta. He seems very conflicted on what style of government to follow,” Kaikai narrated.

Kaikai compared the current cabinet to that of former President’s Mwai Kibaki, alluding that the latter was better and prompt in making decisions and was filled with intellectuals.

According to Kaikai, Uhuru is well into the second year of his second term and none of the promised agenda has been accomplished.

He stated that the current cabinet is more concerned with starting baseless arguments with the youths and siding with the old as always right yet the youth are neglected.

“Our Cabinet is not reflecting love for age. We do not have an experienced politician, we have people who are going into the public space for the first time. You cannot tell what he is looking for. Time is running out. Next year, it will be two years to the end of the term and we are talking legacy and innovation,” ranted Kaikai.

He added that, “You will waste a lot of time having arguments with the youth on whether appointing the old is right, and with the old, on whether the youth are actually stealing funds,” said Kaikai.

Kaikai finalized his narration by stating that the problem did not lie on the ages of old people being appointed for state jobs, rather the President’s incoherent appointments should be the point and start of discussions.

