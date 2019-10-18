J Blessing Responds After Singer Laika Accused Him Of Abandoning Daughter

Producer Jibril Blessing has been linked to a number of women, including singer Avril Nyambura, Radio Maisha’s Mwende Macharia and Chantelle of the Toklezea fame.

Word has it that he has sired children with all the three women mentioned but In Avril’s case, details remain scanty.

He is however open about having a daughter with Chantelle and a son with Mwende.

He and Chantelle also had a son, Kyle who passed on at six months of age. They would later part ways, ending their five year relationship. But according to the singer, Kyle’s death was not the reason for the split.

“Those who keep on saying that these differences came from the issue on our baby I would say you’d better be sensitive about such matters. That is a sleeping angel. Allow our son to rest,” she told the Pulse.

A few days ago, the super director was said to have sired yet another child with a songstress, Laika.

During an interview with Milele FM, Laika said she had a daughter by J Blessing four years ago but he has since abandoned his responsibilities.

“I was in a relationship with J Blessing but he left me. I was hurt, so I took a break. Yes, he denied the pregnancy, I do not like talking about this issue. He helped for a while after the delivery but for now he does not do anything,” she intimated.

“I got depressed after giving birth and I felt like I was under a lot of pressure. I most definitely needed a break.”

Not one to address rumours, J Blessing responded with a post that read, “The real kindness is giving what you need and not what you don’t need. Do not give what you don’t need or show off when you give because that’s called waste.”

In a video shared on his Instagram page, a preacher is talking to his congregants about gossipers. The preacher notes that, if people are talking about you, then you must be of great value.

He is yet to directly respond to Laika’s claims.

