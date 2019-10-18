Glovo Partners with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to Promote Road Safety in Kenya

Tech logistics company Glovo has partnered with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) in a road safety campaign to train all riders using its platform on road safety.

The campaign, which aims to bolster road safety in Kenya, is part of Glovo’s strategy to ensure high road safety standards as well as compliance with public transport regulations amongst riders using the Glovo platform.

Speaking during the partnership announcement William Benthall, the Glovo General Manager for Kenya said that the partnership underlines Glovo’s commitment to work with the government to help solve the challenges faced by riders on the roads.

Glovo already has the widest coverage in Nairobi among on-demand eCommerce companies which will mean this initiative can have a real impact on the roads of Nairobi.

This partnership comes at a time when the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) officers and National Police Service (NPS) are set to commence a road safety awareness campaign on major roads meant to contain the rising road carnage.

