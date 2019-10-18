Gideon Moi Joins Kibra By-election Campaigns, Pledges Support For ODM’s Imran Okoth

Kenya African National Union (KANU) chairman Gideon Moi has declared support for ODM candidate, Imran Okoth, in the forthcoming Kibra by-election.

Speaking during a Kanu Youth Congress (KYC) meeting on Thursday, the Baringo Senator narrated that he would constitute a campaign troop to Kibra, in a bid to orchestrate campaigns that would deliver the mighty win, in the spirit of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga’s truce.

“It is important to come out strongly and show our support to the ODM candidate in the spirit of the handshake,” he stated.

According to reports by The Standard, the Baringo Senator had instructed the party’s Secretary-General Nick Salat to constitute a team that should start immediate campaigns for Imran in Kibra.

Gideon also explained that Kanu was still relevant further sending a strong message to critics doubting its influence.

“We are sending yet another very clear and solid signal that those of that school of thought are certainly living in the past. As a party with a rich heritage, we pride ourselves in having nurtured almost every single current top political figure in the country while in their heydays within the ranks and file of the party, ” bragged Gideon Moi.

Imran Okoth will battle it out with Jubilee’s candidate McDonald Mariga and ANC’s Eliud Owalo in the Kibra by-election slated for November 7.

Meanwhile, the two bulls, DP Ruto and Raila Odinga, are set to hold two major separate rallies, in support of their candidates ahead of the mini-poll.

Apparently, the two troops are expected to hold the same rallies at the same venue at Joseph Kang’ethe grounds in Woodley on November 3, sources close to the Jubilee party have intimated.

The certainty of the Jubilee’s rally, however, is still unconfirmed as Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir said that the party was yet to come to an agreement and advise the DP whether his presence at the rally would be necessary so as to avoid it working against their candidate.

“We will only advise him to come if his presence there will add value to our candidate’s popularity. If it is necessary, then we will advise him to come. We don’t want to make the campaigns be a contest between Raila and Ruto,” said Korir.

The Kibra by-election has been termed by many as a supremacy battle between Raila Odinga and DP Ruto, with the two trying to outwit the other and set precedence ahead of 2022 elections.

