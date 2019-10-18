President Moi’s Ex Lover Florence Ngossor Details How Joshua Kulei Stole Multi Billion Shilling Estate

President Daniel Arap Moi’s former aide Joshua Kulei, one of Kenya’s richest men, has for the past decade been embroiled in a nasty fight for land with the former’s ex-lover, Florence Soila Ngossor.

In documents seen by Kahawa Tungu, Ms Ngossor points an accusing finger at Kulei who we understand has interest in CMC Holdings, CFC Bank and Sian Enterprises.

In sworn affidavits and numerous letters to DCI, Inspector General of Police and DPP, the widow who is now in real estate business under Lioness Real Estate Limited within Nairobi and Kajiado, says the businessman stole a plot of land right under her nose.

In a statement at the DCI offices on 27 February 2019, Ms Ngossor wrote that Kenya’s second president gifted her with a 40.47 hectares plot in Kajiado. She records that it was in January 2000 while she worked at State House.

The contentious plot is Kajiado / Kaputiei North / 1278.

She further noted that Moi instructed his then-lawyer, the late Mutula Kilonzo to transfer the land to her. The process was derailed because she could not raise monies to pay for stamp duty.

Then, she asserted, she was separated from her husband hence tough financial times. It is for this reason that his excellency gifted her with the land.

In March 2006, she continues, she met Mr Kulei who she said, was worried that she (Ngossor) would “steal” his job.

She also details how Moi mentioned receiving word from intelligence services about the land documents at Kajiado Lands Registry had been tampered with.

Upon conducting a search, Ngossor found that the land had been transferred to Kulei’s Sian Enterprises at a price of Sh25 million.

Shortly after making the search and letting the then head of state about her findings, he (Moi) fell ill and had to be taken to Germany for heart surgery. She did, however, loop in Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

Ngossor also details how Kulei started harassing her after finding out that she had made the discovery. On November 6, 2000, she said Kulei poisoned her but she did not succumb.

But the wrangles between herself and Joshua Kulei date back to 1997 when she allegedly declined his advances. As a result, he had her bank accounts frozen.

In a demand letter dated May 30, 2019, Ngossor through her lawyers Naikuni, Ngaah & Miencha Co. Advocates, said that he (Kulei) who was in January 2019 implicated in a Sh65 million scandal at the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC), branded her an insane individual, tarnishing her “good name, character and reputation”.

The smear campaign against the businesswoman who between 1985 and 1990 worked at the Commissioner of Lands Office, did not stop there. Joshua Kulei, she believes, on a different occasion had her house invaded in the dead of the night.

The land was transferred to Kulei’s Sian Enterprises on 5 July 2006, without the consent of the former president. She accuses him of forging the president’s signature.

The land was on July 23, 2008, leased to Maasai Ostrich Farm for some Sh20 million for a period of 25 years.

“Furthermore, on 23rd July 2008, you caused the said parcel of land to be leased to Maasai Flowers Limited, through which lease you have been raking in millions of shillings in income. In this regard, you have continued to benefit illegally form our client’s land to her detriment. We also have instructions to DEMAND that you immediately accept liability for this wrongful act for us to agree on the mesne profit due to our client,” a demand letter to Kulei and Maasai Farm read in part.

Responding to her allegations, the flower farm management which is well worth over Sh69 billion now, denied any irregularity in the lease of the land.

“We wish to single out your allegation that Mr Kulei forged the signature of the retired President Moi and also tried to poison your client. These are very serious allegations of a criminal nature and ought to have been reported to the Police rather than being raised in the manner in which you have elected to do, and your client is hereby advised to desist from making such unsubstantiated statements,” read the farm’s response via legal officer T. Kiplimo.

They also noted that the piece of land in question was never gifted to Ngossor by the retired head of state.

In a letter to Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji dated May 15, 2019, Ngossor who apparently helped Moi move monies to offshore accounts in Bahamas and Switzerland, complained that her case had been dragging on for years with little to no help from authorities.

She singled out a case in which, the investigating officer Geoffrey Kinyua was allegedly paid by Kulei Sh500,000 to derail the matter.

“The letter (to DCI dated January 16, 2019) was marked to one Geoffrey Kinyua officer in charge of the investigation. Instead of Kinyua investigating my complaint, it seems I opened an ATM for him.

Joshua Kulei has bought the officer with Ksh500,000 to stall the investigation. On Thursday 28th March 2019 I did confront Mr Geoffrey Kinyua and told him he was already in bed with Joshua Kulei through sms,” her letter to Haji reads in part.

She notes that she reported Kinyua to his boss, John Kariuki and the case assigned to a Mr Kwalat.

Ngossor in her plea to the DPP asks that Kinyua is investigated for taking a bribe and tapping her phone.

“Sir I hereby request you to take up the matter Joshua Kulei influence and his business empire worth 20 billion US dollars he is using it to frustrate my efforts to get back my land from year 2000 to date.”

In a letter published by Kahawa Tungu, Ms Ngossor details her tumultuous relationship with Moi during which she acted like his stylist, enjoyed VIP treatment complete with protection.

She also accumulated wealth, case in point, Moi allocated her 10 acres in Kilimani area Nairobi LR No. 209/11601.

She later disposed of the plot for Sh18 million.

