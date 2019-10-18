Ezekiel Mutua’s Flimsy Excuse Why CS Mucheru Re-appointed Dead Man To KFCB Board

Information Communication Technology Cabinet Secretary Joseph Mucheru is a man under siege following the re-appointment of a deceased man to the Kenya Films Classification Board (KFCB).

In a gazette notice released on Thursday, the CS re-appointed Robert Kochalle to the board for a period of three years effective October 21.

It, however, emerged that Kochalle passed on on 29, May 2018 while receiving treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital.

Kenyans took to social media to castigate the CS for not taking matters governance seriously.

Many questioned if the CS consulted before making the pronouncement.

The matter attracted the attention of KFCB CEO Ezekiel Mutua who defended the CS saying it was not his mistake.

He argued that the board had presented a notification to the ministry for Kochalle’s replacement noting that his re-appointment was not intentional.

“Small issue being blown out of proportion. The Board presented the notification to the Ministry for replacement and inadvertently he was reappointed. It was not CS Mucheru’s mistake at all as the conversation started when KFCB was under the Ministry of Sports & Culture, ” said Mutua in a tweet.

Small issue being blown out of proportion. The Board presented the notification to the Ministry for replacement and inadvertently he was reappointed. It was not CS Mucheru's mistake at all as the conversation started when KFCB was under under Ministry of Sports & Culture. pic.twitter.com/0e46d33awc — Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, MBS (@EzekielMutua) October 17, 2019

However, netizens couldn’t take excuses terming the re-appointment as a sign of incompetence.

Mucheru is, however, yet to comment on the matter.

Dorcas Sarkozy said, “It is not a “small” issue when the country loses billions due to ghost workers of which this “appointment” of a dead man is Exhibit A. You should be ashamed trying to justify corruption and incompetence – of course unless you are complicit !!”

Another tweep lamented, “The blame game now it’s not @mucheru

its @AMB_A_Mohammed fault? @EzekielMutua utawacha kutupima . You should resign for Misadvising your CS . Shame you cant just employ a dead person.”

“I once said Mutua is a quack then he came to my inbox to hurl unprintable insults yet he is the custodian of good morals now his incompetence and Hypocrisy is showing itself off… .. I repeat without blinking @EzekielMutua is an original version of fake, ” said Gady Sonai.

To some, state appointments were not based on skills and ability to deliver but “political rewards” to allies.

Ken Wanyama said, “Really😳To me, this just confirms that appointments in this country are not based on performance but rather who do you know…That means the CS never bothered to check with you to get your opinion. If this happened, you could have advised him the fellow is dead!”

“The board surely knew this guy has never attended any sitting, never showed up to any meeting and must have even attended his burial. Question is, was he still earning the allowances even in his grave? This is pure madness & lack of respect to taxpayers, just apologise simple.” Nyarige opined.

The developments come just days after President Uhuru Kenyatta was trolled for appointing former Othaya MP Mary Wambui as chairperson of the National Employment Authority. Uhuru was castigated for his love for the old in state jobs.

Here are more reactions from Kenyans on Thursday developments.

Did Joe Mucheru appoint a dead man😂. I am done with kenyan leaders now 😂😫 — 𝐂𝐘𝐌𝐎𝐇 ™ 🇰🇪❁ (@ProfCymOhAFC) October 18, 2019

ICT CS Joe Mucheru reappoints a dead man,Maajab!! The CS works in the Republic of Kenya,we have now graduated from appointing old people to now the dead!

I pity young hopeless youths out there.#NewsGang pic.twitter.com/XIxOJockSB — Samson Ngetich (@NgetichSamson) October 17, 2019

Joe Mucheru got the guts to appoint a dead Man,,A man who died three years ago while live,vibrant,enthusiastic and jobless youths are still holding placards on the streets disparately looking for jobs..what a country!! pic.twitter.com/c72Qj0McVg — collins Lenti ℅ (@leshornai) October 18, 2019

They ain't going anywhere Hilda.

Even those who long died are bring reappointed by those considered youthful in Government like Joe Mucheru 😂😂😂 — Clement Police (@cotendoh) October 18, 2019

This surrogate by the name of Joe Mucheru is trying to prove that the dead don't die but lives in our middiest …

Son of a bitch….mavi ya kuku pic.twitter.com/p0fMOlCDYY — Nyongesa Joseph's (@Nyongesajosep13) October 18, 2019

I kif up with Kenya but God why now!! Sometimes I lack words to describe the type of people we have in government offices, how can you appoint a dead person Cs Joe Mucheru please toka hapo na uende kwako #FridayThoughts pic.twitter.com/XWLdnf0A6b — John (@MCKOTWO) October 18, 2019

