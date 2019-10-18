Ex-Deputy Auditor General Kinuthia, ICT Boss Ongera Among 6 Arrested Over Ksh100 Million Software Scam

The office of the Auditor-General is on the spot over the irregular acquisition of Audit Vault software at the cost of Sh100,675,680.80 against the estimated cost of Sh18,000,000.

Six suspects have been arrested and are set to be arraigned following the investigations into the alleged fraud.

Among the people arrested were Stephen Ndun’gu former Deputy Auditor General, Justus Ongera Director ICT, Annette Mwangi manager IT Department, Desmond Irungu Director Enkei Holdings, Nelson Karanja Director Enkei Holdings and Charles Mbugua partner Mbugua and Partners.

At the same time, Twalib Mbaraq, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) CEO, directed that 10 people suspected to be involved in the dealing to present themselves at the Integrity Center with immediate effect.

They are Charles Githinji Gichobi (Sales Executive, Oracle Systems Kenya Limited ), Ephantus Kairu Kahwae (Non-executive Director, Open Systems Integration Kenya), Sylvester Kiptoo Kiplagat (Non-executive Director, Open Systems Integration Kenya), Patrick Shem Kamau Maina (Managing Director, Open Sys-ems Integration Kenya) and Charmine Kinuthia (Director, Enkei Holdings Limited).

Others are Charles Mwaduna (Director, Mars Technology Limited), Edward Mulewa Mwachinga (Director, Mars Technology Limited), Jane Wangui Kinuthia (Director, Nanazi Investment Limited), Florence Waithira Kinuthia (Director, Nanazi Investment Limited) and James Gachoka (Partner Amolo Gachoka and Company Advocates).

According to the Investigations conducted by EACC, it has been established that the payment was exaggerated and out of the Sh100,675,680.80 said to have been allegedly paid, only Sh36 million was legitimately paid to Oracle for the acquired software.

The remaining Sh64 million was paid as a kickback to public officials, private persons and their associated companies.

After completion of investigations in accordance with the section 35 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, the EACC presented the file to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) with the consent of charging 24 individuals in relation to the same.

The EACC established a total of 24 individuals who were involved in the fraud with the offences of conspiracy to commit economic crimes, conflict of interest, unlawful acquisition of public property, dealing with suspect property and money laundering.

