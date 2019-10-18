Eliud Kipchoge Threatens To Sue NRG Radio, Demands Apology In 2 Hours

Eliud Kipchoge, World Marathon Holder has threatened to sue NRG Radio for using his name to market their brand without his consent.

Through his lawyer Donald Kipkorir, the marathoner has demanded that NRG radio disassociates and removes Kipchoge’s name from all its social media pages in 2 hours.

After winning the marathon, Kipchoge sought to retain the services of his Lawyer Donald Kipkorir.

Kipkorir also rejected the vehicle, BMW i8, that had been promised to the athlete in a marketing scheme on condition that they attained 1 million followers on Instagram.

The demand later stated that, “Our instructions are to demand that you immediately,Expunge his name, images and references whatsoever in all your platforms, unqualified apology for violation of his rights, and misuse of name, images and reputation and finally a written response to indicate you have complied with the same,” read the demand letter.

Kipchoge last Saturday ran a 42km marathon in under two hours breaking his previous record and being the first man to run a marathon in less than two hours.

The NRG radio together with comedian Eric Omondi thus used it as a strategy by starting a challenge with the fun base to attain 1 million followers and the vehicle would be handed over to Kipchoge as a gift.

The move did not go well with some people as they termed it a used gift attached with conditions hence not out of heart.

Others applauded the move and started the wave of increasing the number of followers in their social media pages.

