Education Ministry Announces School Opening, Closing Dates For Year 2020

The ministry of Education has announced opening and closing dates for the year 2020 in a letter to all regional directors of Education.

In the circular signed by PS Belio Kipsang, term one studies for pre-primary, primary and secondary schools will kick off on January 6 and end on April 10.

Learners will have a mid-term session from February 17 to February 21.

Read:

The second term will start on May 4 and end on August 7, with a mid-session break slated for June 15 to June 19.

Third term will resume on August 31 with the closing date set for October 30. There will be no half term breaks during the final term.

Both KCPE and KCSE examinations will be administered in November with KCPE set to start on November 2 and end on the 5th of the same month.

Read Also:

KCSE exams will begin on November 6 and end on November 30.

Primary school learners will be in class for 38 weeks while high school students will be in session for 41 weeks.

Teachers’ Teaching Colleges will be in session for 39 weeks with term one starting on January 7 and ending on April 10.

The second term will commence on May 4 and end on August 7 while the third session will run from September 1 and end on November 13.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu