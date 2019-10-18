Diana Marua Tells How She Cried Self To Sleep Over Nasty Trolls

Singer Kevin Bahati’s wife Diana Marua has been cyber bullied.

In a YouTube video, the mother of three noted that so nasty were comments on her social media pages that she would cry herself to sleep.

When things got really ugly, Marua sought solace in her husband.

“I remember sometime back negativity really used to get to me. You know cyber bullying, people who say trash about you and I remember it got to a point when I used to cry myself to sleep. I even used to go to my hubby and tell him I cannot do this anymore,” she said.

“But with time God gives you the grace cause it reached to a point where I said this is the life I chose and whatever I do people are going to attack me.”

Marua has in the past been roasted by unforgiving netizens for marrying a much younger Bahati.

Last year, her husband was taking the hits after he shared a picture of the two of them. They, critics said, looked like “mother and son.”

In a quick rejoinder however, the Mama crooner opined that he was very proud of his wife’s age.

“I’m proud of my wife’s age, I always wanted an older woman, I matured up at the age of 12, growing up in the ghetto and I knew I’d want a woman who would not stress me out,” the hitmaker said.

