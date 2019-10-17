Senator Sakaja Files Petition Revoking Mary Wambui’s State Appointment

Nairobi senator Johnson Sakaja has urged former Othaya MP Mary Wambui to decline her appointment as the chairperson National Employment Authority (NEA).

The ex legislator was appointed to the board in a gazette notice issued by Labour Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani on Monday.

In a statement, Sakaja noted that while Wambui is qualified to serve Kenyans, she is not eligible to run the institution. The chair, as provided by Section 10(2) (c) of the National Employment Authority Act shall have at least 7 years experience in Human Resource Management or its equivalent.

“I have confidence that she has the ability to serve Kenyans in a different capacity but not as the vision carrier and chairperson of the National Employment Authority. I therefore urge her to politely decline this particular appointment,” his statement read in part.

He also stated that he has instructed his lawyers as well as those of Kenya Young Parliamentarians to file a petition quashing Wambui’s appointment.

The respondents of the suit, he averred, are the CS Labour Ukur Yattani, Attorney General Paul Kihara and Wambui.

The former MP’s appointment was met with a lot of backlash especially from the youth who criticized President Uhuru Kenyatta for overlooking them.

On her part however, Wambui said she is more qualified than her detractors.

“I got the post because I am better than those complaining. I have the qualifications and experience to run the office,” she told a local blog.

