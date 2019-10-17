Recklessness Or Ignorance? Kenyans Spotted Siphoning Fuel From Overturned Tanker In Mai Mahiu [Photos]

Photos of Kenyans looting fuel from an overturned tanker in Mai Mahiu have surfaced online eliciting an angry reaction from a section of netizens over the possible danger the locals were exposing themselves to.

Reports indicate that the tanker overturned on Thursday causing a traffic snarl-up on the usually busy Nairobi – Nakuru highway.

Locals rushed to the scene armed with jerricans to loot the “valuable” product in total disregard of a possible tragedy.

Such acts have led to deadly disasters in the past with the most memorable one being the 2009 Sachangwan fire tragedy that haunts locals to date.

The January 31, 2009, incident occurred when an oil spill from an overturned truck burst into flames as onlookers siphoned fuel.

It resulted in the deaths of at least 113 people and left more than 200 others with serious injuries.

In August this year, at least 60 people died and scores injured In Tanzania when a crashed tanker exploded while a crowd was trying to siphon off fuel.

Here are photos from the Mai Mahiu incident:

A tweep identified as Dekitdk said, “If someone lit up a match, the destruction that would be caused. I really fear for Kenyans coz they never learn.”

“All i can see is a river of death carrying all those vehicles and pple!! God intervene!” said Beth Linet.

Jaytee said, “People never learn. A small spark and that fuel will light up like fireworks.”

Here are more reactions from netizens:

……and it's as if my eyes aren't seeing well,any police officers at the scene? — Oula Mulungye. (@KasyokaAmos) October 17, 2019

This is a disaster in waiting. pic.twitter.com/rbyKWIXedn — Njule (@njule_kevin) October 17, 2019

Someone save these people's lives please….😱 — Peter MK (@PeterPMK) October 17, 2019

he who cursed is earning well. — sammy ole mworia (@OleMworia) October 17, 2019

Our brothers from another mother be like BE RICH OR DIE TRYING — Bush Master15🇰🇪 (@Bushmaster_15) October 17, 2019

