Ngirita Family Assets Proclaimed Proceeds Of Crime Following NYS Scandal

The Ngirita family has been at the center of the National Youth Service (NYS) probe, having been accused of receiving millions for zero work done.

The recent probe into the embezzlement of funds meant for NYS put the family on the spot, with majority of the properties owned allegedly acquired from the proceeds of the crime.

In May 2018, the story of Anne Ngirita shocked the nation after she was paid in millions for supplying nothing to the NYS, with the family members acquiring huge amounts of property and wealth despite coming from humble backgrounds.

Through a reply filed in court by the Assets Recovery Agency, the family has failed to produce substantial evidence confirming that they secured contracts to supply goods and services, adding that there was no indication that taxes had been filed regarding the same.

Read: Ngirita Family Member Seeks To Unfreeze Accounts Over Ksh3.4 Million School Fees Arrears

The investigator, Mr Fredrick Musyoki states that the wealth and funds were obtained through a fraudulent manner, as nothing shows the trading activities by the family.

“The respondents failed to produce tangible evidence of the purported legitimate agricultural activities or legitimate business of supply of goods,” said the Investigator, Musyoki.

Musyoki went further and unearthed flaws in the claims of goods supplied, stating that in 2014, the accused claimed to have supplied watermelons, cabbages, English potatoes, onions and green grams worth Sh5.8 million.

However, the difference of Sh32,874,670 has not been explained nor accounted for, making the contract questionable.

Read Also: Agency Wants Government to Seize Ngirita Family Cars and Lands

“We are hardworking Kenyans who have supplied different government agencies with goods and services for over 20 years,” read the file filed by the Ngirita family.

The investigator concluded that properties owned by the family were acquired through proceeds of crime as they were split in three transactions.

The Assets and Recovery Agency has thus sought to have three vehicles and several parcels of land confiscated and preserved pending the case.

The properties have been registered under Phyllis, her brother Gichini and their mother Lucy.

The case has been scheduled to be heard on November, 8.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu