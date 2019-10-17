Machakos Woman Rep Joyce Kamene’s Bodyguard Loses Gun In Nairobi

A police officer attached to Machakos Woman Representative Joyce Kamene was on Wednesday evening arrested for losing their loaded firearm.

The bodyguard, Irene Kyama reported the incident at the Central Police Station, Nairobi. She told officers that she lost the browning pistol while on duty around Muindi Mbingu Street within the Central Business District (CBD).

In her statement, Ms Kyama stated that she realized that the gun was missing at around 4pm. She immediately reported the incident.

“She discovered her forearm make browning pistol of Serial number FN10850 loaded with 6 rounds of 9mm together with its hostel missing. Her efforts to trace for the same bore no fruits thus prompting her to report,” a police report reads in part.

Investigations into the matter have started.

In May, detectives recovered a gun belonging to a bodyguard, Peter Sigeyi who was attached to a Senator.

The firearm was found during a robbery at an Embakasi bar.

“The following was recovered from the scene; a Ceska pistol, one magazine loaded with four rounds of 9 ammunition, assorted alcoholic drinks, six mobile phones, one flash disk and a conductor ID card with the name of Brian Lisheshe,” read the police statement.

In January, a police officer attached to Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri was arrested after losing his ceska pistol and 12 bullets while on a drinking spree in Nairobi’s Highrise area.

Should an officer lose their gun or property issued to them by the state, then they will be prosecuted or required to pay for the item or property lost.

“Any inspector or subordinate officer who sells, pawns, loses by neglect, makes away with or willfully or negligently damages any arms, ammunition, accouterments, uniform or other articles of personal issue, or any vehicle or other property committed to his charge belonging to the Government or for which the Government is responsible, may…be ordered to make good either partially or wholly the value of such property or the amount of such loss or damage, as the case may be, and the amount of such value or of such loss or damage may be recovered by stoppage from his pay or from any other amount owing to him by the Government,” reads the Police Act in part.

