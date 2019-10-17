Kenyans Livid As Airtel Announces Restoration Of Network 24 Hours Later

Airtel Kenya has announced restoration of its network following an outage that affected calls and Short Message Service (SMS) on Wednesday.

Taking to twitter on Thursday morning, the telco stated that the network issue has been resolved and customers can make calls and receive messages.

“We are pleased to inform you that the network issue has been resolved and services restored, ” said Airtel in a statement.

The message, however, did not augur well with netizens who questioned why it took so long to restore the services.

A tweep only identified as Moz said, “Wow, a 24-hour downtime and no explanation on the cause? So it may become a regular occurrence and people should just accept and move on?”

“But network has always been an issue with you, I didn’t even notice since your network has always been “E” or “Emergency calls only” … since the start of this year you kept saying you were addressing the issue, now the year is ending, ” said Francois.

Some lamented that the network outage had paralyzed businesses that rely on the network for their day to day activities.

Gideon Oyawa said, “You are destroying people businesses with that kind of technicality! You need to employ prudent means of avoiding or minimizing them to stop future litigation by consumers! Like me I lost big starting yesterday who will compensate me for the loss!?”

“I had suggested you just sack your technical team,they are simply incompetent. A network issue taking a whole day to solve? I had an issue of accessing the internet and it took 8 days to solve!” opined Atei Joshua.

On the other hand, some noted that some transactions that they had initiated on Wednesday were still pending, urging the telco to resolve the issues.

“Hey i sent money yesterday and it isnyet to be recieved,, if the technical issues habe been sorted out why has it not been recievrd?” said Njoki.

Here are some of the reactions:

