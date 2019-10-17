Kamene Goro Narrates Harrowing Experience With Ex Mother-In-law, Accuses Her Of Using Charms

Radio presenter and entertainer Kamene Goro has accused her ex mother-in-law of using charms against her in harrowing experiences.

Kamene said that she was not in good terms with her then mother-in-law adding that she was very frustrated during the early days of her marriage.

Having been married at an early age, she narrated on her morning show that she was constantly under pressure to match up to her mother-in-law’s expectations and the two had a very poor relationship that played a key role in ending the marriage.

“I was living in my house under constant pressure. Am I making him happy? And even worse, was I making him happy by her standards?” posed the voluptuous Kiss FM presenter.

Read: Kamene Goro Opens Up On Battling Depression, Almost Taking Her Life

The conversation was triggered by various complaints narrated by the show’s callers who complained that they were being frustrated by their mothers-in-law, with the discussion arising on various situations and tribulations people turn a blind eye on.

The former NRG Radio host used her personal experience to pass the point across, while she told how she was pressured to have kids, with the watchman always on call to keep tabs on her.

“I was a young frustrated bride. She even went to the extent of calling the watchman and requested him to be told when I leave the house so she can send a house girl to put charm under the bed so that my husband hates me and we do not get children. It was bad,” explained Kamene.

Read Also: Kiss FM’s Kamene, Kibe Open Up About Past Experiences In Marriage

According to her, she was to celebrate her third wedding anniversary today with her tycoon husband, although she explained that she is happy she dodged the bullet.

She was married traditionally and was supposed to hold a grand church wedding on this particular day three years ago. She however turned down the proposal and is not remorseful.

“I was to get married on this day three years ago but I dodged the bullet otherwise, I would have been miserable today. I would have been in Tanzania right now with a lot of money even if I was not working, but miserable and not able to live my dream,” she narrated.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu