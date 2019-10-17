Jacque Maribe, Eric Omondi Celebrate Son’s Graduation (Photo)

The paternity of former Citizen TV news anchor Jacque Maribe’s son, Zahari has been a topic of discussion for the longest time.

Today, however, Maribe decided to put it all to rest when she introduced comedian Eric Omondi as her son’s father.

In an Instagram post, the ex reporter tagged the funny man in a photo of the three of them.

“Family first. Happy graduation day Zahari. We, mum and dad @ericomondi are proud of you!” she wrote.

Eric has on various occasions dodged the paternity question especially during the dramatic arrest and remand of Maribe and her then fiance Joe Irungu alias Jowie.

At one point, he explained that it was not a good time to discuss the question but noted that he knew the father of the child.

The two, now single, parted ways in 2014 after which the former news anchor started flaunting a baby bump.

Eric also posted the picture captioning it, “Family.”

The two were congratulated by their friends and fans.

Dennis Itumbi said, “Congratulations – The Omondis. Zaharis graduation is a great statement of your solid guidance. May your bond last for an eternity and more. To both of you my friends, Gods blessings! Bishop na pia President walisema, Wanaosema, wacha waseme! Au sio?”

