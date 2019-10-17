IG Mutyambai Orders Transfer Of Officers Who Have Served In One Region For Over 3 Years

The Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has directed that all officers, who have served in one region for more than three years be transferred.

In a statement on Thursday, Police Spokesperson Charles Owino, however, stated that the directive won’t affect “specialized” officers in all regions across the country.

“It has captured the attention of the IG that a number of officers have overstayed in operation areas in the North Eastern, North Rift, Upper Eastern and Coast Regions among other areas for as long as seven years while others have equally overstayed in urban areas for over ten years, ” the statement reads in part.

“The IG has therefore directed that all officers, except specialized officers, who have stayed in one region for more than three years be transferred.”

The order to transfer the officers had reportedly been cancelled last week on Tuesday.

Owino dismissed reports by a section of the media that tension was brewing at the at Vigilance House, the headquarters of the National Police Service, over a recent directive on transfers and redeployment of officers.

Nation reported on Thursday that the recent transfers in NPS had caused unease in the force as some senior police officers were opposed to the mass transfers as one of the ways of enhancing “service delivery”.

However, Owino noted that the transfers were in line with the new policy framework unveiled in 2018 aimed at harmonizing the police command structure.

“The overall effect of the restructuring and reorganization process was harmonized command structure avoiding duplicity of duties. This meant that out of three officers commanding a region. county and sub-county, only one officer took command and the remaining two re-deployed appropriately, ” said Owino.

According to the officer, all officers who were re-deployed to service command headquarters have been assigned specific duties and none of the officers is idling at the service headquarters.

“Mr Philip Ndolo AIG. Mr. Gideon Amala AIG and Mr William Saiya, Senior AIG, serve as the Regional Commander Nairobi Area, Staff Officer Operations coordinating Nairobi and Central Regions and staff officer coordinating all National Police Service training institutions respectively while Mr Peter Mwanzia Mwania, AIG. is deployed at the directorate of operations, ” he added.

