Harmonize Responds To President Magufuli After Being Asked To Vie For MP Seat

Rajab Abdul popularly known as Harmonize might be looking to join politics after Tanzanian President John Magufuli Pombe asked him to vie for a political seat.

Earlier in the week during a public function, President Magufuli had showered the star artist with praises and endorsed him to vie for a political seat as a Member of Parliament.

According to President Magufuli, Harmonize was viewed as a very hardworking person whose influence was wide, adding that he would wish to see him in parliament representing his people.

“Lakini nampongeza sana Harmonize sijui anatoka Jimbo gani, anatoka Jimbo gani huyu? Tandaimba? Mbuge wa kule ni nani? Ningetamani kweli Harmonize aende akagombee kule akawe mbunge wa Tandaimba. Kijana anabidii nzuri sana. Ndugu zangu asanteni sana mungu awabariki,” said President Magufuli.

Which loosely translates to, “This young man is very hardworking and I would wish to see him in parliament, representing his people.”

Harmonize has finally replied to the wish by the President, saying that he was flattered and honored, adding that he is well obliged to grant his wish, and together with his team they will be working on it.

“Thanks a lot …!!!! My president ..!! Doctor John Pombe Magufuli Kama ilivyo Ada Yakwamba Kauli Yako Tukufu Ni Sheria Nikiwa Kama Mwananchi Wa Kawaida Sinabudi Kutii…!!!Lakini Pia Wananchi Wenzangu Wa Jimbo La Tandahimba Wameipata Hii Kauli Yako Tukufu…!!! Bila Shaka Kwapamoja Tunalifanyia Kazi…!!! Mungu Ibariki Tanzania Mungu Ibariki Serikali Ya awamu Ya (5) Mungu Ibariki KONDEBOY JESHI MBUNGE,” reads Harmonzie’s response.

Which translates to : “Thanks a lot Mr President, we have heard your wish and we will obey together with our people. We will work on it as a team.”

Harmonize was among the musicians invited to entertain the President as they marked and celebrated 20 years since the death of their founding father Julius Nyerere.

Harmonize did not disappoint as he remixed his Kwangwaru song with President Magufuli’s tag, singing praises and accounting all his achievements since he came to power.

