Four People Drown As Floods Sweep Away Vehicle In Kitui

Four people drowned on Wednesday night after the vehicle they were travelling in was swept away by floods in Kitui County.

Reports indicate that the vehicle, a double cabin, belonging to Prime Telcoms Limited, had six occupants when the incident happened at around 11pm after Mutindi seasonal river burst its banks.

According to Matinyani sub-county police commander John Sawe, two people managed to escape to safety as the vehicle was swept away.

The officer stated that three bodies were retrieved early on Thursday morning and a search operation is ongoing to recover one that is still missing.

The incident comes days after the Kenya Meteorological Department (MET) warned of heavy rainfall in many parts of the country.

Some of the parts affected include Nairobi, Central Kenya and Coastal counties.

“Residents are advised to avoid driving through, or walking in moving water or open fields, and not to shelter under trees and near grilled windows to avoid exposure to lighting strikes,” said Kenya-MET.

