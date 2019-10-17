Form Won’t Count, Says Liverpool Defender Ahead Of Man United Clash

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has said that form will not count when their face bitter rivals Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

“I don’t think it matters what your form is like in these games. It doesn’t matter that we’ve won eight on the bounce and they’re struggling. It’s Man United vs Liverpool. It will be a one-off game and we’ll see who comes out on top,” the Scottish told Liverpool website.

The Reds head into the match unscratched having won all their opening eight Premier League fixtures and are eight points clear atop the standings.

United, by contrast, head into the weekend in 12th place having collected nine points from their opening eight matches of the campaign.

Such statistics are of no interest to Robertson, however.

“I think what makes it so special is that it’s historic,” the Scotland captain stated.

“There have been such great battles down the years. And they’ve always had top teams who have always fought against each other for everything on the pitch.

“It’s always like that. And it’s genuinely a different atmosphere when you play against them. It’s a historic stadium, nice, though I prefer Anfield… The atmosphere is good, too. There is always an edge to it.

“It’s a proper game and, sometimes, it gets played like a cup tie… I have no doubt that they’ll produce a reaction after a poor performance against Newcastle.

“I’m absolutely sure that they will be firing and wanting to kick-start their season. For them, there would be no better time to do it than against us.

“But we have our own objectives and our own aims. That’s what we’ve got to be striving for.”

Robertson also has no concerns over the possibility of the international break proving disruptive to a Liverpool side that has performed with a relentless rhythm so far in the 2019-20 Premier League.

He continued: “It’s fine when we all get back from an international break.

“Everyone is just so focused on what we’re trying to do with Liverpool, it’s not as if we have time to talk about how we all got on with our national teams. As a team, we are very driven to succeed.

“We’re so focused on getting right back into our stride for the next big Liverpool game. That’s especially true this week, because it’s Man United away.”

