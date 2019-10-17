in NEWS

Traffic Snarl Up As Eight Vehicles Are Involved In Thika Road Accident

99 Views

thika road accident
Thika Road Accident. [Courtesy]

There was traffic snarl up along the Thika Superhighway near Muthaiga Police Station after 8 vehicles collided.

A Virginia Coach bus lost control hitting the guardrails in the morning incident. Right behind it was a Mwiki Sacco minibus.

Also involved in the 6.30 am incident were two personal cars, a double cabin pickup and a Toyota Probox.

No casualties have been reported.

Read: Six Killed, Three Severely Injured In Accident Along Mombasa-Nairobi Highway [Photos]

According to Nairobi Police commander Philip Ndolo, the accident was due to morning downpour which caused poor visibility.

“It was raining and one of the buses,Virginia coach, skid off the slippery road. Mwiki Sacco mini bus was following the bus at close proximity it  hit the bus from behind,” he said.

Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes as police and rescue teams clear the area.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

cristiano ronaldo

How Cristiano Ronaldo Makes More Money On Instagram Than Playing For Juventus
harmonize

Harmonize Responds To President Magufuli After Being Asked To Vie For MP Seat