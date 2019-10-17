Traffic Snarl Up As Eight Vehicles Are Involved In Thika Road Accident

There was traffic snarl up along the Thika Superhighway near Muthaiga Police Station after 8 vehicles collided.

A Virginia Coach bus lost control hitting the guardrails in the morning incident. Right behind it was a Mwiki Sacco minibus.

Also involved in the 6.30 am incident were two personal cars, a double cabin pickup and a Toyota Probox.

No casualties have been reported.

According to Nairobi Police commander Philip Ndolo, the accident was due to morning downpour which caused poor visibility.

“It was raining and one of the buses,Virginia coach, skid off the slippery road. Mwiki Sacco mini bus was following the bus at close proximity it hit the bus from behind,” he said.

Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes as police and rescue teams clear the area.

08:04 accident at muthaiga.. mainly caused by skidding on the smooth AC surface. it's a dream to see Thika Road fully carpeted. Drive safe pic.twitter.com/2KbExcjunk via @handyheart — Ma3Route (@Ma3Route) October 17, 2019

