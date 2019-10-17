DCI Kinoti Responds To Sarah Cohen, Asks Her To Serve Him With Contempt Papers

The Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI) George Kinoti has responded to the petition filed by Sarah Cohen regarding contempt claims.

Kinoti wants Sarah to serve him with application papers over the contempt of court claims.

Through his lawyer Donald Kipkorir, DCI Kinoti said that he had not been served with the papers after having read online that a suit on contempt of court had been filed.

“At the moment he is out of the country on official assignment, but read online that you filed a contempt proceedings against him,” his lawyer Donald Kipkorir said.

On Tuesday, Sarah the widow to late businessman Tob Cohen through her lawyer Philip Murgor filed an application in court to have the DCI and DPP cited for contempt of court orders.

This follows a directive on September 16, by Justice Jessie Lessit where she directed the involved parties in the case to desist from addressing the media on the ongoing investigations regarding the murder of the golf magnate..

In the application Sarah cited the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), the office of the Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI), George Kinoti and two journalists as respondent.

According to Wairimu, the media campaign against her was a scheme by Kinoti who had her matrimonial property under guardianship to unlawfully take it away from her and hand it to interested parties in a silver platter.

Ideally, during one of the proceedings in court, Sarah’s lawyer accused the DCI of leaking information regarding the case in spite of gag order.

In a will shared by late Cohen lawyer Chege Kirundi on September 20, the late Cohen’s sister Gabrielle Van Stratan was chosen as the custodian of the Kitusuru family home, with other family members cited as beneficiaries.

