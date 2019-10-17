CS Mucheru Reappoints Departed Robert Kochalle To KFCB For 3 Years

Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communication and Technology, Joe Mucheru on Thursday reappointed a departed individual to the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB).

In a Gazette notice dated October 17, CS Mucheru reappointed Robert Kochalle to the board for a period of 3 years effective October 21.

Kahawa Tungu does however understand that Mr Kochalle passed on on 29, May 2018 while receiving treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital.

Until his demise, the departed was a member of the board of directors at KFCB.

His death was announced by the board on its website.

Kochalle retained his position alongside Gathoni Kung’u and Nereah Aluoch.

In other appointments made by President Uhuru Kenyatta, former KRA boss John Njiraini will be the chairman of the Geothermal Development Company, while ex KDF chief Joseph Kasaon will chair the Kenya Meat Commission.

Former Nyeri senator Mutahi Kagwe was appointed a member of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

Victor Mwongera will serve as the Youth Enterprise Development Fund board chairman, while former ICT PS Joseph Tiampati will be a member of the Vision 2030 Delivery Board.

The President did however revoke Michael Waweru’s chairmanship at the Kenya Railways Corporation.

The head of state also revoked the appointment of the board members of Kenya Ferry Services.

They are chairman Dan Mwazo and members Daula Omar, Naima Amir, Philip Ndolo and Rosina Mruttu.

