How Cristiano Ronaldo Makes More Money On Instagram Than Playing For Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo makes more money being an influencer on Instagram than he does playing soccer for Juventus

The 34-year-old pockets an annual $47.8 million from paid Instagram posts, according to a study by social media firm Hopper HQ on Buzz Bingo .

In contrast, his salary at Juventus is reportedly $34 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jul 18, 2019 at 8:44am PDT

Read:

Ronaldo’s reported income from Instagram makes him the platform’s highest earner, ahead of Lionel Messi and Kylie Jenner.

“Ronaldo is the most followed human on Instagram, marketing Companies are paying almost $1 million for posts to access his insane reach.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu